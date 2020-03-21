|
|
James "Jim" Smiley
Monticello - James "Jim" Smiley, 98, of Monticello, passed away on March 19, 2020, at the Cumberland Point Health Campus of West Lafayette.
He was November 12, 1921, to the late James R. and Mary (Hicks) Smiley. On November 21, 1941, in Pine Village, he married Betty L. Whistler; she passed away February 22, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Judy (Larry) Wooldridge of Monticello, and Peggy Crose of Lafayette; son, Lynn (Wanda) Smiley of Monticello; six grandchildren' twelve great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Larson of Boswell.
Jim was preceded in death by son-in-law, Don Crose; and three siblings, Theone Schmidt, Curtis Smiley, and Edna Holt.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 (noon), March 23, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 12:00 (noon), March 23, 2020. With the pandemic the funeral service will be lived - streamed on the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., March 23, 2020, at the Boswell Cemetery in rural Boswell.
For full obituary see www.miller-rockafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020