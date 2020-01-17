|
James Stuart Backoff
James Stuart Backoff died in Renown Hospital on January 4, 2020. Jim was born October 12, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Vivian Starz Pape and William J. Backoff. Jim attended school in Elmhurst, IL until his senior year when the family moved to West Lafayette, IN and he graduated from West Lafayette High School. Jim continued his education graduating from the University of Illinois and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Jim served for a short period in the United States Army. He then became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade at the young age of 22. In 1961, Jim began a long career in banking and financial planning joining Purdue National Bank, which became Bank One, where he retired as Senior Vice President. He founded his own financial planning business, Backoff Financial Services in 1994.
Throughout his life, Jim had a calling for civic service. In college, he joined Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In Lafayette, he was a member and Elder at Central Presbyterian Church, Past President of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Director of the Lafayette Parks Board, member of the Lafayette Rotary Breakfast Club and Purdue University President's Council. Jim was instrumental in helping to re-organize Rotary International's Skiing Fellowship, serving as the international treasurer for several years. When he moved to Reno, NV in 1999 he became a member of St. John's Presbyterian Church, the Rotary Club of Reno Central and Reno Police SAVE program.
Jim was a proud member of Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, Arlington Heights, IL, Murat Shrine, Indianapolis, IN and the Scottish Rite Indianapolis. In Reno, NV he was a member of Masonic Lodge 13 and 35 and a member of Kerak Shrine.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, son Thomas Backoff (Kate), grandchildren Bradley Backoff (Danielle Kohler), Jennifer Backoff, Leslie Backoff, and brother Robert Backoff (Judith).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 am at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 1070 Plumb Ln., Reno, NV 89509. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given in Jim's name to Nevada Scottish Rite Foundation, 40 W. First St., Suite 237, Reno, NV 89501, or St. John's Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020