James Thomas Keating
Lafayette, IN - James Thomas Keating, 86, of Lafayette, husband of Noriko Ishii Keating, passed away at Franciscan East, St. Elizabeth Hospital Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019. James was born in Lafayette May 8, 1932, the son of the late Robert and Inez Keating. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve the Keating family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019