James Vernon Applegate
Lafayette -
Applegate, James Vernon obituary
James Vernon Applegate, 93, passed away on Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Lafayette, Indiana.
James was born March 19, 1927 in Fillmore, Indiana to the late Lawrence and Ivella (Elliott) Applegate. He proudly served his country in the Army during WWII. Shortly after returning home, he married his wife Virginia. The couple was married for 69 years prior to her death in 2018.
Professionally, James worked as an independent truck driver for the Borden's Company for 21 years and served as supervisor of the Transportation Department at Purdue University for 15 years. While at Purdue, he was in charge of all the University's travel plans and served as former President Beering's personal driver for numerous years. James was a former member of Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and helping people, especially Purdue Students and their families.
James is survived by his daughter, Deborah Washington of Lafayette; grandchildren, Mary Applegate and Heather Lank; great-grandchildren, James, Brandi and Jeffrey Pulley, Paige Bol, Madison Anthrop and Austen Applegate; great great-grandchildren, AJ Cruz and twins, Anthony Bradley and Joseph Carr; best friend and Christian brother, Herb Wingard.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Applegate; brother, Lawrence, Jr. and a sisters, Wilma Lee Stanton and Freda Williams.
Funeral Services will take place at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the ceremony. Mary Hollis will officiate. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, direct memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
(Heart.org
) or American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
). Masks are required and social distancing practiced due to COVID-19. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com