James W. Dobbin Jr
West Lafayette - James (Jim) Dobbin , 87, of West Lafayette went to be with the Lord on April 24th at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born in Illinois to James and Elizabeth Dobbin. He has been married to Marilou for 65 years.
Jim retired from Alcoa and then taught statistics at Purdue for nearly two decades.
Jim enjoyed classical music, astronomy, chocolate , and ice cream.
He is survived by his wife, three children, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild and five grand dogs.
In lieu of flowers , please donate to the . Memorial service will be on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am Covenant Church West Lafayette, Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 27, 2019