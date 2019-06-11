Jan Brutans



Lafayette - Jan Brutans, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence.



He was born July 22, 1934, in Valka, Latvia, to the late Edgars and Minna (Silins) Brutans. His family was evacuated to Germany in 1944 during WW II and then moved to the United States in 1949.



Jan graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1956.



After becoming a US citizen, Jan proudly served in the US Army from 1956 until 1958.



On December 26, 1959, he married Phyllis Vaughn in Lafayette and she survives.



Jan retired from Kraft Foods in 1990.



Jan was a very loving, compassionate and devoted family man. He was an avid sports fan, particularly the Atlanta Braves and Purdue Boilermakers, and enjoyed traveling, camping, eating out, and playing ping pong and cards.



Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Susan (Rex) Dismore and Sherrie (Chuck) Wheeler both of Lafayette, and a sister, Marissa Huddleston. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



Jan was preceded in death by a son, David Brutans, and a brother, Valdis Brutans.



Friends may call from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Pastor David French will be officiating.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice in Jan's name.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary