Bloomington - Jan Carol (Hatton) Sullivan, 81, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 4, 2020. She was born and raised in Attica, Indiana to Frank and Katherine (Fisher) Hatton.



In 1958, Jan married her high school sweetheart, Paul Sullivan. After living in Fort Knox, KY for two years where Paul was stationed in the army, they moved to Bloomington, where they have resided since. Jan was a stay-at-home mother until her children were in school, then began her twenty-four year career as Secretary for the Monroe County Highway Department.



Jan was of the Catholic Faith and active member of St. John the Apostle Parish, where until recently she served as an usher and as part of the funeral dinner ministry.



Jan was known for her love of life, kindness to all, her ever-present, beautiful smile and her unfailing optimism. She was always the life of the party and loved to dance, play games, and just be with those she loved. She cherished time with family and friends and taught her children by example of how to treat others. She was an incredible cook and her dining room table was always full as she welcomed others to enjoy the family's many favorites of her recipes, including her amazing fried chicken, pizza and homemade softshell tacos. During their 60- year marriage, Jan and Paul enjoyed traveling and golfing with several of their long-time friends. Jan was an avid Indiana sport's fan. She and Paul held season tickets for many years for both IU football and women's basketball, and were original Colt's season ticket holders. As Jan always said, "I've had a wonderful life".



Jan is survived by her three children, Kelly Staggs of Bloomington, Michael Sullivan (Becky) of Franklin, and Linda Runyon (Matt) of Brownsburg; three grandchildren, Jacob Staggs, Thatcher Runyon (Alexandra), Hannah Runyon and great- granddaughter, Elena Runyon; a sister, Melinda Shepherd (Robert) of Attica, brother Doug Hatton of Greenwood, and her dear friend Lisa Ridge of Bloomington, who was like a daughter to her.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Paul Sullivan, and her grandson, Dustin Staggs.



Visitation for Jan will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11am until 1 pm at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington. Private family services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jan's memory to IU Health Hospice House or to Misty Eyes Animal Center at 616 County Road 800, Avon, IN 46123.









