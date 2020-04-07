Resources
Jane Ann "Fairchild" Mount

Jane Ann "Fairchild" Mount Obituary
Jane Ann "Fairchild" Mount

Gainesville - Jane Ann "Fairchild" Mount,75 of Gainesville MO, formerly of Lafayette IN, passed from this life April 5 2020. Born March 29 1945, she was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruby Fairchild and the love of her life, her husband, John H. "Hollie" Mount.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother - Donald A Fairchild, her children - Mary Jane Phillips, Robin Ann Bransteter (Bryan), Holly Jo Frey (Marvin), Aaron Christopher Hoyt (Leslie) and Arthur "Butch" Hoyt III (Pam) and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her dear friends Sue Kuhn, Doris Lintner, Joy Mount and Pam Grimes, whose enduring friendship is something she treasured.

A private memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
