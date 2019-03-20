|
|
Jane J. Sizmur Schick
Lafayette - Jane Joanna (Sizmur) Schick, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Jane was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 30, 1968 to Joanna (Buck) Sizmur and Roy Sizmur but was a lifelong resident of the Lafayette area. She graduated from William Henry Harrison High School in 1986 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in 1991, double majoring in Criminology and Law & Society.
Her love for her children was deep and unwavering. She will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor, bubbly personality, intelligence, writing ability, and passion for politics. She loved singing, particularly in harmony with her twin sister, and enjoyed listening to '70s music. Jane was meticulously organized. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she took great pleasure in hosting family for the holidays.
Surviving are her two children, Adam and Sophie. She is also survived by her siblings, Jill Van Allen (Kyle) of Wisconsin, Deirdre Moore (Ted) of Zionsville, and David Sizmur (Kwanjit) of Washington, D.C., and her father, Roy Sizmur of Florida.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Lafayette on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:30-7:00. The family would love for you to share your favorite memory of Jane at the visitation or share online condolences by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019