West Lafayette - Jane L. Erwin, 80, of West Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on August 20, 1938 in Lebanon, IN to the late Harold (Kit) and Edith (Dodson) Carson.



She graduated from Attica High School in 1957.



She married the love of her life, James D. Erwin on August 15, 1968 at Faith Presbyterian Church in West Lafayette, and he survives.



They were married and enjoyed 50 years together. They met at Bowers Electric where she worked at the time. She soon went on to become a farmer's wife and homemaker after their marriage. Her proudest accomplishments were raising her children. Her greatest love was her family. She had a heart of gold.



She is survived by her husband, Jim and three children; twin sons, Donald Erwin of West Lafayette, and Franklin (Holly) Erwin of Colfax and a daughter, Carol (Craig) Marcum of Geetingsville. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Kendra and Kaela Erwin of Colfax, and one brother, Donald (Mitzi) Carson of Branford, FL.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Plainview Cemetery in Colfax.