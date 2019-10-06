|
|
Jane L. Gilbert
Lafayette - Angels escorted the soul of Jane L. Hayes Gilbert, 58, to heaven on September 23, 2019. Her body had struggled with Alzheimer's Disease for five years.
Jane always had a special light within her that seemed to attract people to her. She was filled with laughter, kindness, and personality. She truly loved people and opened her heart to them. They felt this and were drawn to her. Jane was very creative and enjoyed drawing, writing and interior design.
Born June 15, 1961 to Joseph E. and Ruth (Jansen) Hayes, she was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Central Catholic HS in 1979 and became a cosmetologist in 1981.
Jane had three handsome and treasured sons: John Thomas (JT); Brett Joseph; and Scott Patrick Rhatigan.
She married James Gilbert in 2001 and relocated to St. Paul, MN. There she studied and became a Certified Massage Therapist practicing for only five years when Alzheimer's symptoms were discovered.
In 2016 her illness had progressed to such an extent that her husband, Jim, moved Jane back to Lafayette. Here, the excellent staff at St. Mary's Healthcare, especially the Legacy Unit, plus Jane's extended family and friends, could better meet her needs. Her entire family aided in her care. Ruth, Mike, Dan, and especially Alisa were involved. Jim made frequent trips to see her, as did Eileen and Jerry. Many friends visited, and her BFFs Terry Loro, Teresa Riehle and Paula Meluch were steadfast sharing lunch with Jane every Friday.
Jane was welcomed home by her father, Joseph, her brother, Jim, and her son, Scott. She is survived by husband, Jim (MN), mother, Ruth Hayes, siblings Michael Hayes (Theresa), Alisa Pate, Daniel Hayes (Fiancée Chris Brady) (all of Lafayette), Eileen Ratner (Jerry) and Suzanne Hayes (widow of brother Jim) (all of CO).
Her son, JT Rhatigan, lives in Lafayette and Brett (Cynthia) Rhatigan and two granddaughters, Gabriella and Breannah in FL. Her mother-in-law, Bette Gilbert, and two sisters-in-law, Stacy (Todd) McGovern and Jene' (Greg) Leiner all reside in MN.
Also surviving are two uncles, Francis A. Jansen (Lafayette), John F. (Patsy) Hayes (VA), and an aunt, Susan (Robert) Hayes (MI). Her extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, plus her friends, span the country and Switzerland.
Jane's life of 58 years was shorter than many lives, but she did her best, and succeeded, in filling each day with meaning, love, and laughter. She will be hugely missed and fondly remembered.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (Lafayette) with Father Eric Underwood officiating. Friends may call from 9:30am - 10:30am at the church. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , www.alz.org/donate, or to . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019