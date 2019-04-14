|
|
Jane L. Ponto
Fowler - Jane Louise (Ernstberger) Ponto, formerly of Fowler and had been residing at Aster Place in Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:52 p.m.
Jane was born in Corydon, Indiana on July 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Frank Anthony and Mildred Azelia (Kochert) Ernstberger. Jane was raised in Corydon, Indiana, graduating from Corydon Central High School in 1952. On July 2, 1955, Jane married Merlyn L. Ponto in Corydon. They have been married for over 63 years. Following their marriage, they moved to Fowler and have resided there until their recent move to Aster Place in 2017.
Before moving to Fowler, Jane worked as a secretary with Gennison & Holmes Manufacturing in New Albany, IN. While living in Fowler, Jane formerly worked at Avery Manufacturing in Fowler and later for Better Coil in Goodland. Her last employment was in the bakery department of the Fowler I.G.A.
Jane had a strong faith and was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann's Society in Fowler. She along with her husband enjoyed square dancing and Jane enjoyed making her square dance clothing. She and Merlyn were members of the Jeans and Calico Square Dance Club. They also enjoyed western line dancing later in life. Her passions in life, besides her family were cooking, baking, sewing and camping. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and had traveled to 49 of the 50 US states. She was known for her large vegetable and flower gardens and enjoyed canning from her garden. Jane was an Avon representative for many years.
Jane leaves behind her husband, Merlyn of 63 years; nine children, Kevin (Sandra) Ponto, Plainfield, IN; Keith (Berta) Ponto, Corydon, IN; Cheri (Bart) North, Attica; Kenny Ponto, Lafayette; Dan (Neen) Ponto, Grand Prairie, TX; Cathy (Roger) Risk, West Lafayette; David (Maureen) Ponto, Westfield, IN; Dennis Ponto, Indianapolis and Alan (Tracy) Ponto, Rapid City, SD; six siblings, Vernon Ernstberger and Paul (LaVerne) Ernstberger, both of New Albany, IN; Ruthie (Wayne) Shewmaker, Carmel; Melva (Jack) Gates, Dallas, TX; twins, Nancy (Jim-deceased) Matthews, New Albany and Rita (Joe-deceased) Drury, Brandon, FL; Two sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Ernstberger, Georgetown, IN and Agnes Ernstberger, Clarksville, IN. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Iona Miller and Annette (Mike-deceased) Akers; two brothers, Huston Ernstberger and Gilbert "Gib" Ernstberger. She is survived by twenty-seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, April 15th, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Rosary being recited at 3:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 407 S. Perry St., Attica, on Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Samuel Futral officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fowler with Rev. Peter Vanderkolk officiating at the gravesite. Memorial contributions may be made to Banner Research c/o Owen's Climb for a Cure (Parkinson research), attn: Melinda Theobald, 10515 West Santa Fe Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019