Jane Lola Downing
Mulberry - Jane Lola Downing, 94, passed away at 9:36 am, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Center.
She was born on August 17, 1925 in Camden to the late William and Emma (Plant) Brookshire. On August 30, 1941 she married Leonard Downing in Lafayette. He preceded her in death.
Jane was a graduate of Delphi High School. She had worked for Farm Bureau Co-Op as a bookkeeper and later for U.S. West as a telephone operator. She enjoyed crocheting, making sea shell pictures, cooking, baking and collecting recipes. She was known for her apple dumplings and her cranberry dish. She enjoyed playing the piano and played at church while living in Arizona. She was knowledgeable about dietary supplements. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an awesome grandmother who was very giving and a great role model.
Surviving are grandchildren, Kimberly (Marcus "Ted") McCormick of Mesa, AZ, Jerry L. (Carrie) Tignor of Lafayette, Robert D. (Dannielle) Tignor Jr. of Wingate; six great-grandchildren, Brandon (Rachel) McCormick, Austin McCormick, Colton Tignor, Kylie Tignor, Kinsey Tignor, Cole Tignor; son-in-law, Jerry R. Tignor of Lafayette; and sister, Elda "Pat" (Robert) Miller of Carmel.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by daughters, Judith Kathleen Tignor and Connie Sue Tignor; siblings, Ruth Rees, Rena Turner, Raymond Brookshire, Ruby Simons, Jula Becker and Joan Adams; son-in-law, Robert D. Tignor, Sr.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello observing current COVID 19 guidelines.
Funeral services celebrating Jane's life will be at 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home observing current COVID 19 guidelines. Rev. Ian McMillan of the First Baptist Church of Monticello will officiate services.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020