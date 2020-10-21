Jane M. Bengston
Jane M. Bengston 85 passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimers and Coronavirus. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School. She worked for State Farm Fire/Claims for many years. She was also a caregiver for her mother for many years. She was preceded in death by her father John W. McBeath, Mother Helen L. McBeath (Copas) and brother John T. McBeath. She had two sons Mike Mills of Morrison Co. and Rusty Bengston of Manteno, Illinois and a sister Mary Bradley who survives. There will be no service due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hickory Creek at Rochester Nursing home, Rochester Indiana. You may leave condolences and memories at gudrumcares.com
. Gundrum funeral home in Logansport Indiana.