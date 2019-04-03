|
Jane Oderkirk Thompson
West Lafayette - Jane Oderkirk Thompson, 83, of West Lafayette, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Jane was born to the late Galen and Ida Anderson Oderkirk on May 17, 1935 in West Lafayette, IN. Jane's first marriage was to Roy William Smeltz. On June 12, 1975 Jane married her childhood friend, Sid Thompson and they enjoyed their life together till he passed in 2003.
Jane was a kindergarten teacher for 48 years, starting in Detroit, MI and teaching mostly in the West Lafayette School's. When Jane would run an errand she always ran into a friend or former student. She was an extremely dedicated alum and board member of the PI Beta Phi Sorority. Jane was a faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette. She would volunteer at the Food Pantry at the church for years and was on the Alter Guild. Jane enjoyed singing cheery songs wherever she was. Jane was known as someone that always has a peaceful and uplifting energy about her that was able to light up any room she was in. She was an avid Purdue fan. She was a 1952 graduate of West Lafayette High School and received her undergrad from Purdue University.
Jane is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Robert "Bobby" and Shannon Lambirth Smeltz of Lafayette. Daughter: Pamela Jane Smeltz Elkin of West Lafayette. Son: Thomas Thompson of Noblesville, Daughter: Lori Cummings of Noblesville, Son: Mike Thompson of Indianapolis. One sister: Alice Yaw of Rocklin, CA. Grandchildren: Zachary K. Smeltz, Darbie N. Smeltz, Jackson R. Smeltz, Jedidiah G Smeltz, Abigail R Elkin and Paige V Elkin, Allen Thompson, Mary Foster, Crystal Blankenship, Jonathan Boyle, Amy Marjary, and Kyle Thompson. Her granddaughter Abby nicknamed her, "Marvelma", which stands for the most marvelous grandmother. She was anxiously awaiting for her great-granddaughter, Leona Jane, in the coming week. Jane is preceded by her parents, husband, and granddaughters: Chelsie N Smeltz in 1991, and Megan Jane Smeltz in 1997, two sisters: Edith James and Judith Oderkirk.
The family of Jane Thompson invite friends to visit Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church at 6th Street and Ferry Street, Lafayette from 2:00 PM till time of funeral at 5:00 PM. Rev. Dr. Bradley Pace will officiate. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, West Lafayette. Memorial donations may be made to the Midwest Dachshund Rescue, 2023 Ridgewood St, Highland, IN 46322 or the St John's Episcopal Church. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com. The Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel Flora, IN is honored to be serving the Thompson Family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019