Services
Wheeler Family Funeral Home, Baker Chapel
204 S Center St
Flora, IN 46929
(574) 967-4133
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
6th Street and Ferry Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
6th Street and Ferry Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Oderkirk Thompson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Oderkirk Thompson Obituary
Jane Oderkirk Thompson

West Lafayette - Jane Oderkirk Thompson, 83, of West Lafayette, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Jane was born to the late Galen and Ida Anderson Oderkirk on May 17, 1935 in West Lafayette, IN. Jane's first marriage was to Roy William Smeltz. On June 12, 1975 Jane married her childhood friend, Sid Thompson and they enjoyed their life together till he passed in 2003.

Jane was a kindergarten teacher for 48 years, starting in Detroit, MI and teaching mostly in the West Lafayette School's. When Jane would run an errand she always ran into a friend or former student. She was an extremely dedicated alum and board member of the PI Beta Phi Sorority. Jane was a faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette. She would volunteer at the Food Pantry at the church for years and was on the Alter Guild. Jane enjoyed singing cheery songs wherever she was. Jane was known as someone that always has a peaceful and uplifting energy about her that was able to light up any room she was in. She was an avid Purdue fan. She was a 1952 graduate of West Lafayette High School and received her undergrad from Purdue University.

Jane is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Robert "Bobby" and Shannon Lambirth Smeltz of Lafayette. Daughter: Pamela Jane Smeltz Elkin of West Lafayette. Son: Thomas Thompson of Noblesville, Daughter: Lori Cummings of Noblesville, Son: Mike Thompson of Indianapolis. One sister: Alice Yaw of Rocklin, CA. Grandchildren: Zachary K. Smeltz, Darbie N. Smeltz, Jackson R. Smeltz, Jedidiah G Smeltz, Abigail R Elkin and Paige V Elkin, Allen Thompson, Mary Foster, Crystal Blankenship, Jonathan Boyle, Amy Marjary, and Kyle Thompson. Her granddaughter Abby nicknamed her, "Marvelma", which stands for the most marvelous grandmother. She was anxiously awaiting for her great-granddaughter, Leona Jane, in the coming week. Jane is preceded by her parents, husband, and granddaughters: Chelsie N Smeltz in 1991, and Megan Jane Smeltz in 1997, two sisters: Edith James and Judith Oderkirk.

The family of Jane Thompson invite friends to visit Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church at 6th Street and Ferry Street, Lafayette from 2:00 PM till time of funeral at 5:00 PM. Rev. Dr. Bradley Pace will officiate. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, West Lafayette. Memorial donations may be made to the Midwest Dachshund Rescue, 2023 Ridgewood St, Highland, IN 46322 or the St John's Episcopal Church. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com. The Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel Flora, IN is honored to be serving the Thompson Family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now