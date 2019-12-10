|
Jane Vanable
West Lafayette - Jane Wilson Vanable, born August 29, 1929, died peacefully in her sleep on December 8, 2019 after an extended struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Jane's long life was spent helping others. She taught 5-year-olds at the Town School in New York City, providing them early on with a sense of the excitement of learning, along with a solid foundation of the basics upon which they would subsequently build. Once in West Lafayette, she continued to do this at the Purdue Nursery School. After that, equipped with a Master of Arts degree from Purdue, Jane specialized in helping students in the Lafayette area school system overcome their difficulties with reading.
For many years, she did yeoman's services masterfully and organized the volunteers for the St. John's/LUM Food Pantry gracefully. As a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Jane pioneered the art of welcoming newcomers to the church, an activity that spread beautifully to others in the congregation. Many regular communicants attest to the fact that Jane was their first contact at church, and that she was a major factor in their returning to become active members of the St. John's worshiping community. Jane also was an enthusiastic member of NAMI Indiana's Public Policy Committee, where she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of persons living with mental illness. Jane also was a member of the group at St. John's that took a young man from Nigeria under their wings, helping him to find a good path to follow for his life. She loved music, and had a dry sense of humor that persisted despite her illness. This humor was the delight of many, including her caring aides and nurses at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus.
Jane attended Stephens College, and graduated from Carleton College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was the daughter of Carl and Elsie Wilson, and is predeceased by her brother, Bennett, and sister, Ann. Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph, her son, Peter and his wife, Anne Jamison, and two grandsons, Joseph Henry and Timothy Lewis of Syracuse, New York. Jane's daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy), died several years ago. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at 1 p.m. on January 4th at St. John's Episcopal Church, 600 Ferry Street, Lafayette, 47901, with burial in St. John's Memorial Garden. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to St. John's Church or to NAMI Indiana, 921 E. 86th Street, Suite 130, Indianapolis 46240. You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 10, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020