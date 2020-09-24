Janeice Samman
Lafayette - Janeice (Whitehead) Samman, 78, of Lafayette, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born February 8, 1942 in Florence, AL to the late Dewey and Lottie Mae (Seagraves) Whitehead. She attended and graduated from high school in Missouri. On January 21, 1964, she married her best friend and love Issam "Sam" Samman in Detroit, MI. Sam and Janeice celebrated 56 years as husband and wife. She worked as the Lab Supervisor at the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue for 38 years before retiring.
Janeice enjoyed reading and loved animals. She also loved to travel with Sam and her children. Some of their adventures have taken them to visit family in Florida and Syria. Above all, she loved time spent with her family.
Along with her husband, Sam, she is survived by her 2 children, Samer (Misty) Samman of Lafayette, Sandy Haynes-Hopson (Chris Hopson) of Lafayette; 2 brothers, Dale (Gladys) Whitehead of Winterhaven, FL, and Jim (Mariam) Whitehead of Puerto Rico; 1 sister, Ester Whitley of Winterhaven, FL; 2 grandchildren, Jordan Samman of Lafayette and Asher Haynes of Lafayette; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Whitehead of Winterhaven, FL; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Lottie Mae and 2 brothers, Ken Whitehead and David Whitehead; and sister-in-law, Betty Whitehead.
Memorial contributions in Janeice's name may be given to Natalie's Second Chance No Kill Shelter, 10 S 16th St, Lafayette, IN 47905 or at http://www.nataliessecondchance.org
or to Almost Home Humane Society, 1705 S. 2nd Street, Lafayette, IN 47905 or at https://www.almosthomehumane.org
.
Private Services will be held.
