Janet Ann Hockema
Lafayette - Janet Ann Hockema, 75 of Lafayette passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Anthony Nursing Center.
She was born on July 23, 1943 in Lafayette to the late Rex D. and Nancy C. (Otterman) Hurt.
Janet was a 1960 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On August 5, 1961 she married Charles "Chuck" Hockema in Lafayette.
Janet was a homemaker and enjoyed painting. Her penmanship was a work of art.
She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving with her husband, Charels "Chuck" Hockema of Lafayette, are her children; Phillip (Carrie) Hockema of St. George, Utah, Cathy (Daniel) of Greencastle, Jeni (John) Ware of St. Marcos, Texas, Charles II (Amy) Hockema of Fort Wayne, and Megan (Larry) Milne of Olympia, Washington; and her brother, Phillip (Peggy) Hurt of Lafayette. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Ritchie.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3224 Jasper Street, West Lafayette, at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019. Burial will follow in Meadow View Cemetery, Lafayette. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 15, 2019