Janet Beutler
Terre Haute - Janet Beutler passed away in Terre Haute, Indiana July 4th, 2019 at the age of 86. Born Janet Wakeman in Union Mills, she was the youngest of 4 brothers and a sister. She graduated Union Mills High School in 1951 and went on to graduate Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in 1955. She married Roger Colter that year and had 3 children from that marriage: Bart, Jeff, and Bob.
She returned to West Lafayette in 1969 with her children and began teaching elementary school and pursued her Master's Degree, which she earned in 1975 from Purdue University. She taught the fourth grade at Cumberland School for 20 years until retirement in 1991.
In West Lafayette she married Robert Beutler in 1978. She is proceeded in death by her husband Robert, her first husband Roger, and her son Jeff. She is survived by her sons Bart and Bob(Linda), her stepchildren Steve (Barb) and Pam (Bruce), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held in Union Mills, Indiana at the Bethel Presbyterian Church followed by burial at the Union Mills Cemetery on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 AM CT. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the () to help fund research for the cure.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019