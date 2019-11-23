Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Karlstrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet C. Karlstrand


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet C. Karlstrand Obituary
Janet C. Karlstrand

Janet C. Karlstrand, 73, of Brookston, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Franciscan Health of Lafayette.

She was born April 15, 1946 in Lafayette to the late Kenneth R. and Thelma L. (Cox) Bisner and was a 1965 graduate of Pine Village High School.

Her marriage of nearly 53 years was to Roger L. Karlstrand on May 24, 1965 in Rainsville, Indiana. Roger preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.

Mrs. Karlstrand was a book keeper for Fowler Apartments and Westfall Automotive for many years retiring in 2011. Previously, she worked for Andover of Lafayette and Kathy's Café in Brookston.

Janet loved spending time with her husband and family; she and Roger would travel to see the sites, including covered bridges and wind farms. Janet was an avid Purdue basketball and Jeff Gordon NASCAR fan. She also enjoyed her flowers and collecting Longaberger baskets. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.

Surviving are two sons, Rodney L. Karlstrand (wife: Cathy) of Wadsworth, IL and David W. Karlstrand of Lafayette; two sisters, Shirley Fox of Lafayette and Judy Kientz (husband: Harry) of Cayuga, IN. Janet adored her grandchildren, Amanda (Dustin) Furr and Kayla (Derrick) Mitchell both of Lafayette, Riley Karlstrand of Lakewood, CO and Michelle Swanson of Pleasant Prairie, WI and her 6 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death with her parents and husband are two brothers, Thomas Bisner and Jim Perrin.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. (Noon) Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in the Rainsville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her name to the .

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -