|
|
Janet C. Karlstrand
Janet C. Karlstrand, 73, of Brookston, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Franciscan Health of Lafayette.
She was born April 15, 1946 in Lafayette to the late Kenneth R. and Thelma L. (Cox) Bisner and was a 1965 graduate of Pine Village High School.
Her marriage of nearly 53 years was to Roger L. Karlstrand on May 24, 1965 in Rainsville, Indiana. Roger preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.
Mrs. Karlstrand was a book keeper for Fowler Apartments and Westfall Automotive for many years retiring in 2011. Previously, she worked for Andover of Lafayette and Kathy's Café in Brookston.
Janet loved spending time with her husband and family; she and Roger would travel to see the sites, including covered bridges and wind farms. Janet was an avid Purdue basketball and Jeff Gordon NASCAR fan. She also enjoyed her flowers and collecting Longaberger baskets. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.
Surviving are two sons, Rodney L. Karlstrand (wife: Cathy) of Wadsworth, IL and David W. Karlstrand of Lafayette; two sisters, Shirley Fox of Lafayette and Judy Kientz (husband: Harry) of Cayuga, IN. Janet adored her grandchildren, Amanda (Dustin) Furr and Kayla (Derrick) Mitchell both of Lafayette, Riley Karlstrand of Lakewood, CO and Michelle Swanson of Pleasant Prairie, WI and her 6 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents and husband are two brothers, Thomas Bisner and Jim Perrin.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. (Noon) Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in the Rainsville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in her name to the .
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019