Janet Christine Meade
West Lafayette - Janet Christine Meade, 75, of West Lafayette passed away on October 24th. She was born in Sandwich, Illinois. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Meade and her parents Don and Helen Ogilvie. She leaves behind her son, Mark Meade of Castle Rock, Colorado, along with his wife Stacie, son Tommy, and daughters Kaylie and Maddie. She also leaves behind her daughter Christi Meade along with her partner Kedar Bhat of Chicago.
Janet was a pillar of the West Lafayette community for 40 years. She was devoted to her family, to her church, and to her friends. Janet was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, PEO, Round Table, Christian Ministry, Chinese Ministry, her amazing bible study group, and her coffee group. Janet worked at Purdue University and was a big Boilermakers fan. She was a huge sports nut, especially tennis. Her and Tom's Autobath brought them to West Lafayette; but it was the community that she truly loved that kept her here.
Janet believed in putting others first and giving unconditionally of her time and heart. Gathering around the table with family and friends to share meals, laughter, and love was important to her. Janet's greatest legacy is in the number of lives she touched with her caring heart.
Services are Monday October 28th at Covenant Church at 3pm with visitation following. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Special Needs Trust for Michael Eyman. Checks payable to "Trust f.b.o. Michael Eyman" may be sent to Covenant Church, 211 Knox Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47906 or dropped off at the memorial service or throughout the week.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019