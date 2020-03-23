|
|
Janet "Jan" Ermel
Lafayette - Janet "Jan" McClannen Ermel, 83, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was born May 22, 1936 in Valparaiso, IN, she was the daughter of the late Harold Sanz and Barbara Sanz McClannen. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1954.
On May 22, 1983 she married Walter Ermel and he preceded her in death February 12, 2008.
Mrs. Ermel retired in 1990 from Purdue University Biology Department and worked 14 years part time as Deputy Bailiff in Superior Court 2. She was a member of Evangelical Covenant Church. Jan was also a member of Common Threads Quilt Guild where she was president for 2 years, and Old Tippe. Quilt Guild. She volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Bingo at The American Legion Post 11, 40&8 and Noon Optimist. Jan enjoyed quilting, bowling, reading, knitting crocheting and her family. She also organized the "Edgelea a Neighborhood watch".
Surviving is son John D. Gibson (wife Lisa); sister Mrs. Judy (husband John) Clark, and brothers Roger (wife Kathy) and brother Keith (wife Dottie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Amber Gibson (husband Audie Whitaker), Joel Gibson (wife Meagan), Douglas Gibson (wife Ayreka), Robert Gibson, Sasha Gibson, Alexa Deaton (husband Abe), Hilary Gibson and Logan Plantenga; great grandchildren: Kalen Gibson-Downey, Addison Kai Gibson-Downey, Tenzin Gibson-Whitaker, Kyle Gibson, Aviana Ingram, Brady Ingram, Neo Deaton, Crew Deaton and Jude Gibson; and many nieces and nephews. Her family was the most important love of her life and her friends followed in that love.
Along with her husband Walter, she is preceded in death by son Steven M. Gibson, niece Debbie Clark, grandson Michael Gibson and great-granddaughter Jolene Gibson.
Memorial service will take place at Hippensteel Funeral Home at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020