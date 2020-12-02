I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. What a wonderful woman she was. I met Jan when we moved here 23 years ago and my daughters started at Delphi HS. She was phenomenal helping set up classes for Rachel. She looked at every one of her "kids," encouraging them to strive for more than they thought they could do. We worked together years later at the Opera House. I will miss her kindness, the way she truly listened to people when they spoke and her sincere joy, as she embraced life. Blessings to each family member. Jan was loved and respected by many.

Ruth Miller

Friend