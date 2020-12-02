1/1
Janet K. Grantham Israel
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet K. Grantham Israel

Monticello - Janet K. Grantham Israel, 68, of rural Monticello, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 8:25pm at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, after a long and brave battle with cancer. She was born December 9, 1951, in Lafayette to Richard & Polly Storey Grantham, who survive. She was married to Ronald L. Israel in Delphi, on September 30, 1989, and he survives. Jan was a 1969 graduate of Delphi High School. She received her BS in English Education from Indiana University in 1973, and received her MS in Counseling and Personnel Services from Purdue University in 1978. She continued course study towards her administration license, and received her guidance certificate from Purdue. She worked for 41 years for the Delphi Community School Corporation, starting in 1973 at the Delphi Community Middle School on Monroe Street, teaching 7th grade English and Math, and then moving to the new middle school upon its completion. She then took the Guidance Counseling position at the Delphi Community High School, where she continued with those duties until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Delphi, a deacon, trustee, and helped as a lay leader. She was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association, the Retired State Teachers Association, and the Indiana State Counselors Association. She and her husband enjoyed playing golf, traveling to Florida to visit family, and spending time with lifelong friends in the Delphi area. Her greatest joy was her family. She and Ron loved their 5 grandchildren dearly. They especially enjoyed traveling to and attending their sporting and school events. She truly loved her role as "Grammy." She was the best one ever, according to her family.

Surviving: husband-Ron Israel of Monticello; son-Tony Goyer (Kisha) of Delphi; stepdaughter-Meghan Israel of Naples, FL; stepson-Zach Israel (Elise) of West Lafayette; parents-Richard & Polly Grantham of Delphi and New Smyrna Beach, FL; sister-Susan Grantham (Anthony Pileggi) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren: Tate and Kase Goyer, Harbour Morris, and Evelyn and Adalynn Israel. A celebration of Jan's life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jan's honor to the Educational Foundation of Delphi Community Schools, PO Box 181, Delphi, IN 46923. In addition, a scholarship fund will be set up at Delphi Community High School in Jan's name in the near future. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view her obituary and send a condolence to the family, visit my website at: http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
December 2, 2020
Jan will sure be missed. It was an honor to work for her at the high school an also become her friend. She was one special lady!
Connie Brown
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Bob and I send our deepest sympathy to all of Jan’s family. I loved her like a sister and will forever carry the wonderful memories of our all our time together. She was one of the most loving and gentle woman I’ve ever known. Beautiful on the inside and the outside. I know she rests in heaven with our Lord and all the family that were there to welcome her home. I love you, Jan. We will meet again ❤
Bob and Jolene Latta
Family
December 2, 2020
Miss you, your smile, and giggles while I was your first office aide @ DCHS. My greatest sympathy to you and your family. God bless
Nancy Linares
Friend
December 2, 2020
I knew her as Mrs Goyer and enjoyed being her student. Best wishes to all who love her and miss her. I only have fond memories of her. DCHS Class of 1989.
Dr Jodi Lewis Acosta
Student
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was truly a light into our world! I will miss her wisdom, humor, and stories of her family. In all of my professional career, I have never found anyone as willing to help with the success of my career as Jan. Her insight continues to inform my decisions and direction on a daily basis. Ron, the children, and her precious grandchildren are all in my prayers.
Dana Kirkwood
Friend
December 2, 2020
What a fighter! Jan was an inspiration to many--before she became ill and afterward. She certainly left her mark on the children of Delphi, the church there and the community. She will be missed by many. Great memories are left for the rest of us.
Earleen Alvarez
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dick & Polly, Tony & Kisha, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick & Rhonda Long
Friend
December 2, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Jan! Mike, Laura and I admired her very much. May you be comforted by your wonderful memories with her.
Sincerely,
Debbi Landis Bearden
Laura Landis DeLaCroix
Debbi Bearden
December 2, 2020
Mrs. Israel was my guidance counselor at Delphi all 4 years! She was the sweetest lady! You could talk to her about anything! I’m very sorry to hear of her passing! My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all that knew her! She truly was a wonderful lady!
Leah (Cree) Huckstep
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. What a wonderful woman she was. I met Jan when we moved here 23 years ago and my daughters started at Delphi HS. She was phenomenal helping set up classes for Rachel. She looked at every one of her "kids," encouraging them to strive for more than they thought they could do. We worked together years later at the Opera House. I will miss her kindness, the way she truly listened to people when they spoke and her sincere joy, as she embraced life. Blessings to each family member. Jan was loved and respected by many.
Ruth Miller
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jan was one of the nicest people I knew. At a time when girls could be mean or catty, Jan was never like that. She always had a smile and a laugh. I remember her in band and in plays, and one of the few other girls who also played golf. We weren't close but I liked her a lot and have nothing but fond memories of her. I'm sure her family will miss her terribly.
Sandy Orr
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Jan was lucky to have you by her side Ron through her battle. May you find some comfort in knowing she is now at peace. Keeping you in my prayers.
Judy Doppelfeld
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am so incredibly sad to hear of Jan's passing! I never saw her without a smile on her face. So willing to help out wherever she could. She was one of the kindest and caring counselors at the high school! She will be greatly missed by all I am sure of it! My mother adored working with her and only always had great things to say! Praying for your family!
Jamie (Brown) Leuck
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Virginia McCabe
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Ron, Sorry to hear about the passing of your wife. I always enjoyed our chats whenever our paths crossed. With deepest sympathy, Beth Reutebuch
Beth Reutebuch
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved