Janet K. Johnson
Lafayette - Janet K. "JJ" Johnson, 76, of Lafayette passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
She was born on January 15, 1943 in Lafayette to the late Jim and Venice (Schwartz) Cors. Janet graduated with the class of 1960 from Central Catholic High School.
On July 15, 1961, she was married to Garry E. Johnson at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Janet worked many years in nursing and bookkeeping for many different places including Oxford Nursing Home, Rosewalk, St. Mary Nursing Home, and Sears. She also did a lot of work with Alzheimer's patients.
Janet was a parishioner at both St. Lawrence and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. She enjoyed sewing and helping others with their problems.
Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Garry E. Johnson of Lafayette; her children, Tim (Raeann) Johnson of Knightstown, Pat Johnson of Lafayette, Tony (Macey) Johnson of Colfax, and Todd (Kelley) Johnson of Velonia, Arkansas; and her siblings, Jim Cors, Jr. of Terre Haute, Carol (Ronnie) Tyson of Lafayette, Christine (Greg) Blastic of Lafayette, and Jerry (Linda) Cors of WA. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Eric Underwood officiating. A reception will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with burial scheduled at 2 p.m. in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. The family asks that you dress casually.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the or the in memory of JJ. You may write condolences and share memories of JJ by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020