Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet K. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet K. Johnson Obituary
Janet K. Johnson

Lafayette - Janet K. "JJ" Johnson, 76, of Lafayette passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

She was born on January 15, 1943 in Lafayette to the late Jim and Venice (Schwartz) Cors. Janet graduated with the class of 1960 from Central Catholic High School.

On July 15, 1961, she was married to Garry E. Johnson at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Janet worked many years in nursing and bookkeeping for many different places including Oxford Nursing Home, Rosewalk, St. Mary Nursing Home, and Sears. She also did a lot of work with Alzheimer's patients.

Janet was a parishioner at both St. Lawrence and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. She enjoyed sewing and helping others with their problems.

Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Garry E. Johnson of Lafayette; her children, Tim (Raeann) Johnson of Knightstown, Pat Johnson of Lafayette, Tony (Macey) Johnson of Colfax, and Todd (Kelley) Johnson of Velonia, Arkansas; and her siblings, Jim Cors, Jr. of Terre Haute, Carol (Ronnie) Tyson of Lafayette, Christine (Greg) Blastic of Lafayette, and Jerry (Linda) Cors of WA. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Eric Underwood officiating. A reception will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with burial scheduled at 2 p.m. in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. The family asks that you dress casually.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the or the in memory of JJ. You may write condolences and share memories of JJ by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -