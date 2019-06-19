Janet K. Oliver



Monticello - Janet K. Oliver, 75, passed away at 5:17 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, with her husband by her side holding her hand.



She was born July 28, 1943, in Lafayette, to the late Walter and Beatrice (Snapp) Lockard.



Janet graduated from Southwestern High School in 1961 and attended State Farms School of Business.



Janet and her husband Jerry Oliver were married 54 years and he survives.



Janet was a Bookkeeper for 15 years at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. She worked in both the Lafayette branch and retired from the Delphi branch in 2009.



Janet enjoyed watching the birds from their "nest" on the river and riding motorcycles with her husband.



Surviving along with her husband, is their daughter, Jill (Doug) Lintner of Noblesville, a sister, Shirley (Jerry) All of Lafayette and grandchildren, Isabel and Jackson Lintner.



Janet was preceded in death by their son, Justin Oliver and two brothers, James and Robert Lockard.



Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909.



Those wishing may contribute in Janet's name to Cary Home for Children at 1530 S. 18th St. Lafayette, IN 47905



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary