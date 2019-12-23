|
Janet L. Stout
Lafayette - Janet L. Stout, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. at Rosewalk Village. She was born on August 6, 1950 in Lafayette to the late Delmar R. and Norma J. (Sluyter) Finley. She graduated from Benton Central High School in 1970, and went on to work in customer service at K-Mart, Hardee's and Spaghettis. Janet married Rex A. Stout on June 27, 1970 in Fowler, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2018. She was an avid horse and motorcycle rider.
Surviving is one son, David Stout of Lafayette. Also surviving are two siblings, David (Chris) Finley of Carmel and Karrin Williams of Lafayette, and several nieces.
Private family services. Share memories and condolence at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019