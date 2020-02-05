|
Janet Lee Clute
Fowler - Janet Lee (Deardorff) Clute, 85, passed away at Franciscan Health Lafayette East surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM.
Janet was born in Lafayette on February 18, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Mace and Maude (Wright) Deardorff. Janet was raised in Lafayette and graduated from Jeff High School in 1951. On June 20, 1954, Janet married Donald L. Clute at the Congress Street Methodist Church in Lafayette. She moved to the farm in 1954 and has lived in Benton County for the past 66 years.
Janet was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. After moving to the farm, she assisted many area doctors in transcribing their medical records. She also served on the Advisory Board in Center Township. She was an active member of the Oxford United Methodist Church, the Crafty Quilters, and the United Methodist Women's Group. Janet participated in many Habitat Home Builds in Mississippi as their cook. She was a friend to all and was one of the greatest cooks and gardeners you ever met.
Janet leaves behind her husband of 66 years Donald; her daughter, Beth Clute, Durham, NC; two sons, Keith Clute (Shawn Nower), Fowler, and Kirk (Dana) Clute, Oxford; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Maruszewski, Sharpsville; Adam (Alisa) Chambers, Wake Forest, NC; Kyle (Jami) Clute, Rainsville; Ashlee (Jeb) Cleveland, Fayetteville NC; Alissa (Eric) Sauer, Raleigh, NC; Austin Chambers, Raleigh, NC; Kevin (Sarah) Clute, Fowler; David (Ericha) Clute, Pine Village; Kc Clute, Fowler; Lindsey Clute, Fowler; Marie Clute, Oxford; and Abigail Clute, Lafayette; 13 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Maruszewski, twins Audrey and Emily Maruszewski, Resa Cleveland, JJ Cleveland, Avery Clute, Rozlynn Clute, Raeya Chambers, Brayden Clute, Melina Clute, Patricia Harris, Corey Lindstrom, Kennedy Hueston,; 2-great-great-grandchildren Karson Lindstrom and Brantley Lindstrom; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Dean Deardorff and Stanley "Butch" Deardorff and two sisters Mildred Cecil and Donna Frey and one great-grandson Kevin Lindstrom.
Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN from 4 until 7 PM Friday Feb. 7. Funeral services will be held at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford 10:30 AM Saturday Feb. 8, with Pastor Stan Moscrip officiating. Burial will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020