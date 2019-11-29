|
Janet (Peck) Legler, of Remington, passed into Heaven on November 27, 2019. Janet was born to Dorothy and Lester O. Peck on March 12, 1935. She was married to Floyd Legler on August 5, 1956. Together they raised three children, Lori Overbeck (husband: John), Mark Legler (wife: Chris) and Julie Elson (husband: Jim).
Janet invested her life in her home and family. She was a member of the Wolcott Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and yard work.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her sisters, Doris Zollman, Sandy Cheever, and her brother, Pete Peck. As well as grandchildren, Quentin Overbeck (Renee), Alex Overbeck (Chelsea), Luke Overbeck (Paige), Tori Lanier (Josh), Noah Legler (Amanda), Elijah Legler (Alysia), and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two infant daughters, her brothers, Ted Peck, Bob Peck, and Jim Heldt, and sister, Betty DeGroot.
Friends may call from 3 PM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 5 PM (EST) Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Wolcott Christian Church. Pastor Tom Bennett to officiate.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019