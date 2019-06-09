Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Boswell Christian church
Janet Liptrap Shields, a resident of Boswell, IN and Englewood, FL, died at her Florida home on June 4, 2019.

Janet was born on August 17, 1945 in Danville, IL. She was a 1963 graduate of Boswell High School and continued her education at Indiana State University where she earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees in Business Education. She married Martin Shields on July 4, 1970.

Janet taught business classes at Harper College and Mishawaka High School. She returned to her family farm in 1980 and spent many years both helping on the farm and volunteering and substitute teaching at Boswell Elementary School. She and her husband recently retired to Englewood, Florida.

Janet had many hobbies and particularly enjoyed sewing, knitting, drawing and pottery.

She leaves behind many friends who will miss her company and artistic talents.

Janet is survived by her husband, Martin Shields; daughters: Tara (John) Glotzbach of Allen, TX and Denna (Justin) Nachlinger of Kansas City, MO; and grandchildren: Grace Glotzbach, Lucy Glotzbach, Luke Glotzbach, and Tavin Nachlinger. Janet was preceded in death by her parents: Ermal and Hazel Liptrap and her brother John Liptrap.

Janet was the recipient of two kidney transplants. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the (www.kidney.org).

There will be a celebration of life for Janet at the Boswell Christian church at 1 pm on Saturday June 15.
