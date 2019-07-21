|
|
Janet Marie Ledman-Meyers
Lafayette - Janet Marie Ledman-Meyers, 67, of Lafayette, passed away on July 13, 2019.
She was born on May 31, 1952 in Lafayette to Doyle K. and Phyllis (McBrite) Ledman
Janet graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969 and went on to receive her LPN License from Ivy Tech.
Janet worked as a care giver for many years and had previously worked for Green Giant and Andover Inc. She was a member of AARP.
Surviving are her mother, Phyllis Ledman of Lafayette; her siblings, Deborah Kirts of West Point, John K. Ledman of Lafayette, and Lisa Balbaky of Flora; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, her loving husband, Herbert Meyers, and a nephew.
No Services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in loving memory of Janet.
You may leave condolences and memories of Janet online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019