Janet Mary (Demiere) Gretencord
Janet Mary (Demiere) Gretencord

Fowler - Janet Mary (Demiere) Gretencord, 88, of Fowler passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born February 9, 1932 in Fowler to the late William J. and Margaret Ethel (DuCharme) Demiere.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic grade school and was a 1950 graduate of Fowler High School. Janet married James E. Gretencord on November 18, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler, he survives. Janet was a devoted wife of nearly 70 years, dedicated homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of Catholic Order of Foresters, Holy Name Society and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Janet took great delight in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and cherished them all.

Along with her husband Jim, Janet is survived by their 6 sons, Steve (Kathy deceased) Terre Haute, Dave Indianapolis, Rog (Cindy) Fowler, Jerry Kentland, Rick (Susie) Oxford, Denny (Lisa) Lafayette, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Dale and Kenneth Demiere and son James Michael (Cindy, surviving).

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Fowler.

Rosary will be at 9 am. Thursday, August 6, 2020, followed by visitation until 11 am. funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, Fowler. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fowler.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
