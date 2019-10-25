Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Rossville - Janet S. (Buckles) Fernung, 56, of Rossville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Wellbrooke of Westfield, Westfield, IN. She was born October 2, 1963, in Lafayette, IN, to the late Robert and Alice Gross Buckles. She was a graduate of Fountain Central High School.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling and gardening. Her grandchildren were truly the light of her life.

She was a beloved employee of Subaru Indiana Automotive.

She leaves behind her husband, Robert Todd Fernung of Rossville, IN; daughter, Heather (Adam) Wilensky of Noblesville; two grandsons, Garrett and Sawyer Wilensky; granddaughter, Charlotte Wilensky; four brothers: Jerry (Jane) Buckles, Mike (Denise) Buckles, Ken (Dawne) Buckles, Paul (Moina) Buckles; three sisters: Sharon Townsend, Kathryn (David) Meharry, Susan Stultz.

Janet was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert A. Buckles and Gregory L. Buckles.

Visitation will be from 3-6 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel.

Service will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. Gary Johnson officiating. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lafayette.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Metavivor Research and Support, INC. 1783 Forest Dr. #184 Annapolis, MD 24101 or at www.metavivor.org

You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
