Janet Sue Richeson


1950 - 2020
Janet Sue Richeson Obituary
Janet Sue Richeson

West Lafayette - Janet Sue Richeson, 70, of West Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. at her residence. Janet was born on April 7, 1950 in Williamsport to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Hall) Flood. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. Janet married Gary Richeson on February 27, 1971, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2009. She retired from Purdue University in 2014 as a Clerk. Janet also worked as a Sales Representative for Avon for the last 20 years in Delphi. She enjoyed scrapbooking and playing cards.

Surviving are three children, Robyn (Mitchell) Williams of West Lafayette, Wendy (Mathew) Maxson of Attica, and Joshua Richeson of Lafayette. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Mande Williams, Samantha Williams, Bonnie Williams-Singh, Race Maxson, Avalla Richeson, Ryanne Elizalde, Aaron Elizalde and Aiden Mayhill, and two great grandchildren, Arthur Williams and Blake Williams-Singh.

She is preceded in death by, 2 brothers, Tom Flood, Jim Flood, and infant brother, Billy Flood.

Private family services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020
