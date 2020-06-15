Janette Mull
Monticello - Janette Kay Mull, 76, of Monticello, passed away at 6:50 pm, Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Monticello.
She was born on November 19, 1943 in Fredericksburg, Indiana to the late Clarence and Alice (Whitman) Tignor. On June 19, 1965 she married Butch Mull in Delphi. He survives in Monticello.
Janette attended school in Indiana and Ohio. She was a QMA for Westminster Village and also worked at University Place from which she retired. Janette enjoyed cooking and baking and especially loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Tonya (Companion Robert Lank) Mull of Lafayette, Tina (Todd) Spille of Lafayette; a son, Todd (Dianna) Mull of Lafayette; two brothers, Jerry Ray Tignor of Lafayette, Pete Nale of Corydon; a sister, Debbie Parks of Peru; eight grandchildren, Justin, Cameron, Brittani, Tyler, Tyler John, Bryce, Branson and Brock; and two great grandchildren, Gage and Paizley.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tignor and a sister, Becky Mullendore.
Graveside services will be held privately for the family.
Burial will take place at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.