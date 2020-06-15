Janette Mull
1943 - 2020
Janette Mull

Monticello - Janette Kay Mull, 76, of Monticello, passed away at 6:50 pm, Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Monticello.

She was born on November 19, 1943 in Fredericksburg, Indiana to the late Clarence and Alice (Whitman) Tignor. On June 19, 1965 she married Butch Mull in Delphi. He survives in Monticello.

Janette attended school in Indiana and Ohio. She was a QMA for Westminster Village and also worked at University Place from which she retired. Janette enjoyed cooking and baking and especially loved time spent with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Tonya (Companion Robert Lank) Mull of Lafayette, Tina (Todd) Spille of Lafayette; a son, Todd (Dianna) Mull of Lafayette; two brothers, Jerry Ray Tignor of Lafayette, Pete Nale of Corydon; a sister, Debbie Parks of Peru; eight grandchildren, Justin, Cameron, Brittani, Tyler, Tyler John, Bryce, Branson and Brock; and two great grandchildren, Gage and Paizley.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tignor and a sister, Becky Mullendore.

Graveside services will be held privately for the family.

Burial will take place at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.

Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com

Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Tina, so very sorry for the loss of your mother. I pray for peace and comfort for you and your family.
Janie Gaines
Friend
June 16, 2020
What a wonderful loving lady. She will be missed. Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Lawnie
Friend
June 15, 2020
Tonya I am so sorry for your loss. Your in my prayers.
Julie Moll-Reed
Friend
June 15, 2020
Rest in Peace. Fly High with the Angels. Love, Vicki.
Vicki Taylor
Friend
June 15, 2020
This is a total shock to me my heart goes out to all of you loved your mom so much she was always there for any of us at all times ! Loved going to see my mom and your mom at Westminster village and vist with them at there work.your mom always gave me a hug when she seen me she will always be in my heart !! I love you all!
Bruce Oakley
Friend
