Janice A. Waterstraat
Attica - Janice Anne (Lilly) Waterstraat, 84, Attica, won her battle and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6:55 a.m.
Janice was born on December 22, 1935 in Attica, IN. She was the daughter of the late Albert "Pic" L. and Ruth (Hopper) Lilly.
Janice was a 1953 graduate of Attica High School. She worked many years at the RMC in Attica and later in the home of Wade "Rusty" and Anne Harrison of Attica for many years.
On January 20, 1956, Janice married the love of her life, Richard "Bud" Waterstraat in the Attica United Methodist Church. Richard preceded her in death on November 9, 2016.
Janice and Richard enjoyed many years of camping, belonging to many various organizations and she also enjoyed doing word search puzzles and listening to gospel music.
Janice leaves behind her four children, Kathleen Waterstraat Farris and Lorraine Waterstraat (Michael) Shirley, both of Lafayette; Richard (Mona) Waterstraat, Attica, with whom she resided with the past three years; and Elizabeth Waterstraat (Randy) Harrison, Robinson, IL; eight grandchildren, Suzanne Farris, Amanda (Will) Carter, Jason Farris, Julie (Charlie) Williams, Aaron (Megan) Waterstraat, Geoffrey Harrison, Wesley Harrison, Zachary Harrison; eight great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild; a brother, Albert "Skip" (Judy) Lilly, Attica; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Glenda (Ron) Parry, Ramsey, MN; two very special friends, Connie Fenters and Sandra Brier. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Delores Truhart, Romona Peterson, Susan Sloan and Anita Gregory; a son-in-law, Clark Farris.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Thursday, February 6th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7th, at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, east of Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
