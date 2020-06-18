Janice Coyner
Mulberry - Janice O. Coyner, 85, of Mulberry, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation. She was born June 9, 1935 in Lafayette to Chester and Gartha (Pitzer) Phillips. She married Robert M. Coyner on March 30, 1957; he preceded her in death on September 24, 2007.
Janice lived in the Scircleville area as a child and graduated from Scircleville High School in 1953; she then moved to Mulberry. She worked at The Farmer's Bank in Mulberry for 26 years before retiring in 2000. She worked in the office for Dr. Ben Crouse and worked in the office for the Trinity Church for 11 years.
She had attended Trinity Church in Mulberry, was a former member of Junior Women's Club of Mulberry and was a member of Eastern Star and Extension Homemakers of Mulberry. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, reading, watching Hallmark movies, and going out to eat.
Janice is survived by her children; Robin (Mary Beth) Coyner of Dayton and Brenda (Gary) Vancel of Lafayette; stepbrother, Gordon (Cheryl) Phillips of rural Frankfort; sister, Beverly Greene of Williston, Florida; grandchildren, Eric and Joel Vancel of Lafayette; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Grayson Vancel.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home in Mulberry from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the funeral home with an on-demand stream available shortly after the service at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Fair Haven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janice's honor to Clinton County Cancer, 258 ½ Fourth St., Frankfort, IN 46041.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
