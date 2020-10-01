Janice Davidson
Carmel - Janice S. Davidson, 68, of Carmel passed away September 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born August 15, 1952 in Williamsport, IN, to the late Wilbur L. and Mary (Riley) Johnston. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On March 22, 1969 she married Charles "Chuck" Davidson at Congress St. United Methodist Church and he survives.
She was a member of Buck Creek United Methodist Church.
Janice was a full time mother and wife, and loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and dogs. She loved cheering on her kids and grandkids at sporting events and cherished spending time with her close friends and family.
Along with her husband, Chuck, she is survived by her children: Michelle Neff of Fishers and Derek (Shae) Davidson of Brownsburg; siblings: Glenda (John) Davidson of Lafayette, Linda Habbinga of Lafayette and Jeffery Johnston of Washington. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Chase and Chloe Neff, and Ava and Kale Davidson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Mary Johnston, brother Michael Johnston, mother and father-in-law, Max and Mary Ellen Davidson, great nephew Chance Habbinga and niece-in-law Jackie Davidson.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Jim Davidson officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Buck Creek United Methodist Church 4915 Ferret St, Buck Creek, IN 47924. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com