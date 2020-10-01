1/1
Janice Davidson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Davidson

Carmel - Janice S. Davidson, 68, of Carmel passed away September 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born August 15, 1952 in Williamsport, IN, to the late Wilbur L. and Mary (Riley) Johnston. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

On March 22, 1969 she married Charles "Chuck" Davidson at Congress St. United Methodist Church and he survives.

She was a member of Buck Creek United Methodist Church.

Janice was a full time mother and wife, and loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and dogs. She loved cheering on her kids and grandkids at sporting events and cherished spending time with her close friends and family.

Along with her husband, Chuck, she is survived by her children: Michelle Neff of Fishers and Derek (Shae) Davidson of Brownsburg; siblings: Glenda (John) Davidson of Lafayette, Linda Habbinga of Lafayette and Jeffery Johnston of Washington. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Chase and Chloe Neff, and Ava and Kale Davidson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Mary Johnston, brother Michael Johnston, mother and father-in-law, Max and Mary Ellen Davidson, great nephew Chance Habbinga and niece-in-law Jackie Davidson.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Jim Davidson officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Buck Creek United Methodist Church 4915 Ferret St, Buck Creek, IN 47924. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved