Janice Patchett
Frankfort - Janice M. Patchett, 71, of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in Port Angeles, WA on October 25, 1948 to William James and Helen Ruth (Lineberry) Elliott. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Gilbert "Max" Nolan. She married Vernon L. Patchett on October 13, 1968; he survives.
Janice graduated from Clinton Central High School in 1966. She then attended classes at Purdue, Indiana University, and Ivy Tech and graduated from Rudae's Beauty School. She held many jobs in healthcare including the manager of Frankfort Home Health Center, a home health care specialist, a pharmacy tech at Hook's (now CVS), and an emergency room tech at Frankfort Hospital. She was also a beautician for 20 years.
She volunteered for 18 years as an EMT, served as school nurse assistant in the Community Schools of Frankfort, and helped with the family farm.
She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. She served as president on the Clinton County EMS Council and was president of NEVAS. She was a member of Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron. She also served on a Stress Debriefing Team for North Central Indiana. She enjoyed all crafting, especially cross stitch and sewing.
Surviving with her husband is her mother, Helen Nolan; sons, Michael David Patchett of Lafayette and Gregory Max (Wife, Sandy) Patchett of Frankfort; sister, Ruth Wiley of Carmel; and 11 grandchildren.
Janice is preceded in death by her father, stepfather, daughter, Melissa Ann, and brother, James Elliott.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the funeral home and will be live-streamed and available for viewing at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Pastor Mark Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janice's honor to Hopewell United Methodist Church or Clinton County Cancer.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
.