Janice Warner Cooke
West Lafayette - Janice Warner Cooke, 90, a resident of University Place in West Lafayette died on November 26, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1930 to Kenneth Duncan Mullen and Hazel MacArthur Mullen in Newton, MA. She was the second of their six children. Educated in the public schools of Boston, she held degrees from DePauw University and Lindenwood University. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She taught middle school mathematics in the St. Louis area for many years.
She married John (Jack) Warner upon graduation from DePauw on June 7, 1951. He precedes her in death in 1971. Together they had three children: David M Warner (Charlotte) of West Lafayette, IN; Judith Warner (Terry) of Helena, AL; and Carol Golder (David) of Winnetka, IL.
Janice married Reverend Bruce H. Cooke on July 14, 1984 in Lake St. Louis MO. Thus, Janice had six step children: Sari Cooke Hawkins (Bob) of Newton, IA; Alison C. Lantz (Dale) of Boise, ID; Bruce D. Cooke of Alexandria, VA; Dana S. Cooke (Vikki) of Cedar Falls, IA; Kristin C. Crafton (Dan) of Andalusia, IL; and Katrina C Loving (Brett) of Davenport, IA.
Janice and Bruce lived very happily at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia for 21 years. In fact, Janice was about as happy as she could be if she was sitting and looking at a lake. They moved to University Place in 2009. She and Bruce richly enjoyed their 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They took numerous tours and cruises around the country and internationally.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband Bruce H. Cooke, Sari Hawkins, a granddaughter, Jessica Golder, and her sister, Joyce Westhoff of Sun City Center, FL. The rest of her children survive as do her siblings Beverly Stodghill (Jack) of Carlisle, PA; Beryl Whaley (Peter) of Salisbury, MD; Wanda Mullen of Riverside, RI; and Kenneth Mullen (Marie) of Ashburnham, MA.
Plans for memorial services are pending and interment will occur in the Bruce H Cooke Memorial Garden at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta, VA. Memorial gifts may be made to the University Place Foundation, The John M Warner and Janice M Warner Scholarship at DePauw University, Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities (IA), NAMI-WCI in Lafayette, IN, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is honored to serve the Warner and Cooke family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com