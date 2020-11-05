Janis Eileen ZookDelphi - Janis Zook 89, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Carroll Manor in Delphi. Janis was born to the late Willis H. and Bernice (McCoy) Grassmyer on July 5, 1931 in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. She was a 1949 graduate of Delphi High School and had graduated from Real Estate classes.She married Wayne L. Zook at the Radnor United Methodist Church on January 1, 1950 and he survives.Janis and her husband were formal owners of the Flora Pizza King. She had retired from Bonham Real Estate where she was a realtor.She enjoyed making porcelain dolls, quilting and sewing.Janis was a member of the Radnor UMC, Realtor's Association and Delphi Business Women's Club. She loved spending time with their children and grandchildren.Along with her husband, she is survived by 4 children: Daniel A. Zook (Laura) of Henryville, Bethany Zink (Harold) of Delphi, Matthew W. Zook (Debbie) of Delphi, Maria Lemen (Todd) of Carmel; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister Alice Gascho, of Pyrmont.She was also preceded by sisters: Marjorie Miller and Frances Hathaway.Public Visitation will be from noon until the 2:00 p.m. private family funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. Pastor Branden Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Zion-Citizens Cemetery in rural Carroll County. To protect Wayne and Carroll Manor residents we ask that everyone practices safe social distancing as well as wear masks.Memorial Contributions in Janis's memory may be made to the Radnor United Methodist Church.