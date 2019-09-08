Services
Jared Dean "Double J." Johnson


1975 - 2019
Jared Dean "Double J." Johnson Obituary
Jared Dean "Double J." Johnson

Warren County, IN - Jared Dean "Double J." Johnson, age 44 of Warren County, IN passed away at his residence at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Jared was born on August 12, 1975 in Lafayette, IN. He was the son of Terry and Wilma (Smith) Johnson. He was a 1994 graduate of Benton Central High School. He was raised and lived in Oxford, IN and has lived in Warren County the past 19 years. He married Becky Brost in West Lafayette, IN on July 19, 1997. She survives.

Jared worked for Coogle Trucking, the family business Johnson Trucking, ran the Squeeze Inn in Oxford, IN, and was a "professional" racecar driver. He loved riding motorcycles and participating in benefits. He loved working on vehicles with his son, Logan, and shared a passion for music with his daughter, Kaitlyn.

Surviving with his wife, Becky, are

Father and stepmother, Terry & Carrie Johnson of Canton, OH

Children, Kaitlyn M. Johnson (boyfriend: John Stonebraker) of West Lafayette, IN and Logan D. Johnson of Warren County, IN

Sister, Shannon McDaniel (husband: Jim) of Wallingford, KY

Stepsister, Traci Wozniak of Las Vegas, NV

Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dick & Leslie Brost of Boswell, IN

Sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Brandy & Dan Pitstick of Boswell, IN and Stephanie & Allen Fischer of Chalmers, IN

Close nephew, Bryant T. Johnson

Multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews

Jared was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Johnson, maternal grandparents, James & Oma Smith, and paternal grandparents, Richard & Helen Johnson.

A celebration of life party will be held at a later date. Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019
