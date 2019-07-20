Jay A. Hornick



Lafayette - Jay A. Hornick, 81, passed away on Thurs, July 18, 2019 at his home.



He was born August 29, 1937, in Gary, to the late Joseph and Mildred (Stauffer) Hornick.



Jay received his BA from Adrian College.



His marriage was to Margaret Huddleston on August 30, 1959 and she survives.



Jay was President in the family business J & M Transfer before retiring.



He has been a member of Christ United Methodist Church since 1973.



Surviving along with his wife are daughters, Kim (Bob) Miskimins of Munster, Debbie (Dave) LeBlanc of Goodyear, AZ, Pam (Rene) Rodriguez of Lafayette, and Judy (Michael) Mendoza of Deerfield, IL, a son, Joe (Joelle) Hornick of Ramsey, a brother, Duane "Doc" (Pat) Hornick of Ellettsville, and a sister, Mary Esther (Jack) Seifers of Woodbury, MN. Also surviving are 19 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.



Jay was preceded in death by a brother, David Hornick.



Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3610 S. 18th St. Lafayette, IN 47909 with Pastor Kurt Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette.



In lieu of flowers due to family allergies they request donations to Christ UMC or Unity Chapel UMC at 1760 Lost Creek Rd. NW Ramsey, IN 47166.



Published in the Journal & Courier on July 20, 2019