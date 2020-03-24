|
Jayne A. Abbott
Delphi - Jayne A. Abbott, 56, of Delphi, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday-March 24, 2020 at 4:52am, at her home in Delphi, after a 4 month battle with cancer. She was born June 10, 1963 in Lafayette to Patricia A. Phillips Abbott, who survives, and her late father Coy Ray "Dick" Abbott. She was a 1981 graduate of Delphi High School, and received her Associate Degree in Business from Huntington College in 1983. She previously worked at Tarkington Hall on Purdue's Campus in administration for 10 years, then at Life Care Crisis Center in West Lafayette for 10 years, and recently for the Carroll County Comet Delphi Office for 10 years. She attended the Delphi Wesleyan Church, and started the Jewels for Jesus, a teenage girls ministry at the First Assembly of God Church in Lafayette. She was on the Deer Creek Township Advisory Board. She enjoyed her flower gardens around her home, doing yard work, just being outside, and enjoyed her daily walk around town. She enjoyed watching old TV show's and movies, especially on the Hallmark Channel. Jayne had a contagious smile, and never met a stranger. She always made you feel better about yourself after talking with her. She was always willing to share her deep seeded faith in Jesus, with any and all she would come across during her day. Her faith sustained her during her illness, and she was tremendously brave and not afraid right to the end, when she went home to heaven. Surviving: mom-Patricia A. "Pat" Abbott of Delphi; sister-Gayle A. Conner of Delphi; brother-Brian & Trisha Abbott of Huntington; Shawn R. Abbott of Fort Wayne; a niece-Briley; nephews-Tyler, Brendon, Cody, & Jamison. Preceded by grandparents. Services: Due to the circumstances affecting our Nation, private family services will take place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1415 Salem St., Ste 202, Lafayette, IN 47904. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020