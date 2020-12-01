Jean Alice McKinzie
West Lafayette - Jean Alice "Honey" McKinzie, 88, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Indiana Veterans Home.
She was born on August 16, 1932 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to the late John and Helen (Stewart) Dollar. Jean graduated from Holyoke High School and received her Associates Degree form Indiana Business College.
On October 18, 1952, she married William Franklin McKinzie and he preceded her in death on January 29, 1970.
Jean worked for Work One as a managerial secretary. She was a member of American Legion Post 492 Auxiliary.
As her children were growing up, she was very involved as a leader for both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in California. Jean was a master cake decorator and dress maker and seamstress. She always enjoyed learning and received numerous certifications.
Surviving are her children, Judy Turner of Kingwood, WV, William "Bill" McKinzie of West Lafayette, and Kim (Leonard) Marvin of West Lafayette and her squad of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert McKinzie; her siblings, Ann, Helen, Margaret, and James; and her grandson, Kenneth Rudd.
A Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Fisher Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 492 or to the American Cancer Society
in loving memory of Jean. You may leave condolences and memories of Jean online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com