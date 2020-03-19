|
Jean Ann Colliver
Battle Ground - Jean Ann Colliver, 80, of Battle Ground passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born May 9, 1939 in Lafayette to John and Alta (Vandergraff) Keiser. She was a 1957 graduate of Battle Ground High School.
On May 9, 1958 she married Ralph "Gene" Colliver and he survives.
Jean Ann worked for the Tippecanoe School Corporation as a School Bus Driver from 1970-2004. She attended Heartland Community Church and Battle Ground United Methodist Church. She was a member of Holiday Rambler Recreational Camping Club.
She enjoyed camping, sewing and crafting. Most of all, Jean Ann loved spending time with her family. She always made Christmas a very special holiday for them.
Surviving along with her husband, Gene, are her children: Loretta Pattee (Jim) of Lafayette, Doug Colliver (Cheryl) of Martinsville, IN, and Brenda Francis (Mike) of West Lafayette; siblings: Jake Keiser of Lafayette and Marilyn Brooke of Winter Haven, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jamie Seng (Jason), Jason Pattee (April), Heather Stokes (Ryan), Elizabeth Colliver, Ashley Hubertz (Andrew) and Evan Francis; and five great-grandchildren Daniel and Abigail Seng, Tristin and Bailey Pattee and Colton Stokes.
Jean Ann is preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
A private Graveside service will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020