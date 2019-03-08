Jean Ann Drysdale



Lafayette -



Jean Ann Drysdale, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.



She was born February 16, 1928, in Lafayette to the late Frank and Mildred Dailing Elser.



On August 23, 1947, she married Charles R.Drysdale in Lafayette. He passed away September 23, 2012.



She was a member of St Lawrence Catholic Church. Jean was a home maker and enjoyed the time she had with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.



Surviving are daughter, Deborah Kay Wolf of Martinsville, son, Daniel L. (Celeste) Drysdale of Lafayette, daughter, Cindy Sue (John T.) Vlahogeorge of West Lafayette. Jean has nine grandchildren, Ryan Wolf (wife Laura), Trisha Smith (husband LaBradford), Trent Wolf, (wife Loddie), T.J. Wolf, Liz Drysdale, Reed Drysdale, Amy Hockema (husband Bob), Mike Vlahogeorge, Matt Vlahogeorge, and 14 great grandchildren, Rhys, Izzie Wolf, Lucca, Remmi , Eric, Nick Smith, Ryleigh Neal, Charlie, Henry , Hilary Hockema, , Yarexia , Yasmine, Anahi, Alonzo. A sister Camilla Brock, sister and brother -in -law Ame and Paul Fields.



Preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Frank Elser.



Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 3:00pm Monday March 11, 2019 followed by service at 3:00pm Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Officiating Fr. Eric Underwood. Interment will be at St Mary Cemetery Lafayette.



Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Ann Soup Kitchen Matthew 25 Share and Care.



