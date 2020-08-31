Jean Ann (Casey) Glotzbach



Fowler - Jean Ann (Casey) Glotzbach, 74, of Fowler, passed away August 29, 2020 at St. Mary Healthcare Center in Lafayette. Jean was born in Lafayette October 9, 1945 to the late Lester G. and Georgianna M. (McLain) Casey. She was a 1963 graduate of Lafayette Central Catholic High School and a 1967 graduate of Purdue University. Jean married Keith Glotzbach on August 27, 1966; he survives.



Jean was dedicated to working with children. She spent 20 years as a preschool teacher, including 10 years at Sacred Heart Preschool in Fowler. After her retirement in 1996, Jean was involved with Benton County First Steps and the Benton County Child Protection Team, spent several years as the Children's Librarian at Benton County Public Library, served as a Reading Grandma at Sacred Heart Elementary School and helped bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Benton County. Jean was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Oxford, where she taught religious education and sang in the choir for many years. Jean enjoyed reading, sewing and baking cookies, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by sons Kenneth (Helen) Glotzbach of Carmichael, CA, Patrick (Tracy) Glotzbach of St. Joseph, MI, Paul Glotzbach of Greencastle, John (Tara) Glotzbach of Allen, TX, and Mark (Tara) Glotzbach of Granger; daughter Ann (Jon) Sheidler of Fishers; foreign-exchange-student son Diego (Rosa) Sanchez of Oxford, UK; and 13 grandchildren: Nathan and Andrew Glotzbach; Ivan and Jay Glotzbach; Grace, Lucy and Luke Glotzbach; Kate, Lia and Abigail Sheidler; and Flynn, Harper and Chase Glotzbach. Jean is also survived by sisters Nancy Siple of Lafayette and Margaret "Peggy" (Keith) Warren of Lenexa, KS, and brothers Willard "Bill" (Linda) Casey of Lafayette and John (Kim) Casey of Fishers. She was preceded in death by her brother George "Pat" Casey.



Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Oxford, IN, on Friday, September 4, from 9 am to 11 am. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Due to Covid-19 precautions, masks are requested and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library (Benton Community Foundation) or St. Patrick Catholic Church. Windler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









