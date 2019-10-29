|
|
Jean Fee
Lafayette - Jean Fee, 99, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, one month short of her 100th birthday, November 29, 1919. Jean was well known by many for her love, care and kindness she provided for hundreds of children over the years at her in home Daycare and Pre-School. Her guidance, involvement, teaching and compassion was always genuine and appreciated by all who knew her.
Jean was a devout Christian and member of the First Free Methodist Church. She cherished her family Holiday gatherings, all time spent with children, bus trips to watch the Chicago Cubs, relaxing times on Lake Freeman, and the reading of her daily scriptures.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Oscar (1977) and her son Dave (2019).
Jean (also known as Jeanie, Non and Nonnie) is survived by her son Steve (spouse Delinda), daughter-in- law Sharon, grandchildren Craig, Shawn, Davey, Liz, Jason and A.J., as well as many great and great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, to help children in need, Jean would smile knowing that any memorial contribution be made to Riley's Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, or the Lafayette School Corporation, 2300 Cason Street, Lafayette.
A special thank you to her kind friend Sandy and the caring staff at Signature Health Care.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Officiant LeeAnn Jones. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019