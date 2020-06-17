Jean G. Crow
Colfax - Jean G. Crow, 93, of Colfax, passed away June 15, 2020 at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon. She was born on June 6, 1927 in Carroll County, Indiana to Leo A. and Geneva (James) Wilson. She married Max H. Crow on April 10, 1945 in Bringhurst, Indiana and he preceded her in death on March 25, 1992.
Jean attended Cutler Schools through the eleventh grade and graduated from Flora High School. She worked for 12 years for Miller's Restaurant in Colfax, retiring on November 24, 1990. She was a member of Colfax United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Purdue basketball and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
Surviving are her: Children: Judith Ann (Gary) Pollock of Lincoln, Illinois Danny Edward (Christine) Crow of Colfax Thomas Max (Merridy) Crow of Thorntown
9 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Step Great-Grandchild, 22 Great Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Step Great Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers; Max Wilson, Cleo Wilson, and James Wilson, 2 sisters: Ruby Allen and Betty Roberts, a great-grandchild and a step great great-grandchild.
A Private Family Service will be held. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery in Colfax. Friends may visit 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Colfax United Methodist Church, 114 North Oakland Street, Colfax. Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort is honored to assist the family with services. Following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be allowing up to 40 people in the chapel at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean's honor to the Colfax United Methodist Church. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Colfax - Jean G. Crow, 93, of Colfax, passed away June 15, 2020 at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon. She was born on June 6, 1927 in Carroll County, Indiana to Leo A. and Geneva (James) Wilson. She married Max H. Crow on April 10, 1945 in Bringhurst, Indiana and he preceded her in death on March 25, 1992.
Jean attended Cutler Schools through the eleventh grade and graduated from Flora High School. She worked for 12 years for Miller's Restaurant in Colfax, retiring on November 24, 1990. She was a member of Colfax United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Purdue basketball and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
Surviving are her: Children: Judith Ann (Gary) Pollock of Lincoln, Illinois Danny Edward (Christine) Crow of Colfax Thomas Max (Merridy) Crow of Thorntown
9 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Step Great-Grandchild, 22 Great Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Step Great Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers; Max Wilson, Cleo Wilson, and James Wilson, 2 sisters: Ruby Allen and Betty Roberts, a great-grandchild and a step great great-grandchild.
A Private Family Service will be held. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery in Colfax. Friends may visit 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Colfax United Methodist Church, 114 North Oakland Street, Colfax. Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort is honored to assist the family with services. Following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be allowing up to 40 people in the chapel at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean's honor to the Colfax United Methodist Church. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.