|
|
Jean Alice Snyder Barton Hufford, 93, a lifelong resident of Mulberry, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. She was born September 9, 1926 in Mulberry, to Troy and Bertha (Burkhalter) Snyder and baptized on October 31, 1926 at their home. Jean Alice graduated from Mulberry High School in 1944 with a graduating class of 14. Their class motto was "Labor conquers all things." She was a Purdue University graduate in May of 1947 with a BS in Home Economics and a science minor. She married A. Lyle Barton on August 10, 1947; he preceded her in death in 1974. She then married J. Lee Hufford on March 25, 1979; he preceded her in death in 1997.
Jean enjoyed a 37-year career as a teacher, working for schools in Twelve Mile, Lucerne, Mulberry, and Rossville. She was mainly known for teaching Home Ec., but also taught chemistry, biology and Physical education and health. She was a member of Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher, organist for over 75 years, council member, VBS teacher, and as a member and past president of WELCA.
She served as president of the Clinton County Retired Teachers and was a sponsor of Future Homemakers of America and Sunshine. She was Past President of Church Women United and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She served for more than 35 years as a 4-H Leader, was a member of Clinton County Extension Homemakers, Madison Township Extension Homemakers, and the Mulberry Garden Club. She was an avid Purdue fan, and tried to never miss a football or basketball game. She enjoyed traveling, especially Alaskan cruises and visiting family. She also enjoyed sewing and loved sharing that gift as she would teach others to sew, knit, crochet, quilt, and cook.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Sharon C. Walker and Patricia I. (Don) Burkhalter, both of Mulberry; grandchildren, Robyn, Erin, and Lyle (Hannah) Burkhalter, and Linda (Jordan) Minth; and great grandchildren, Brynlee and Emersyn Minth.
In addition to her husbands, Jean is preceded in death by her parents and son, Eugene P. Barton.
Visitation will be held from 12pm until the time of the service at 2pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastors Jim Ward and Mike Crawford will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairhaven Cemetery. Following the burial, fellowship with the family will be held back at the church at 4pm. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Dei Organ Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020